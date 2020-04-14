A St. Cloud man was injured Tuesday, April 16 when his Lincoln MKX plunged into Locke Lake when snow and ice caused a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Silver Creek Township.
Initial reports stated that there were multiple semis and an airborne vehicle involved in the crash, reported at 11:21 a.m. at Milepost 184 near Hasty.
By the time the Minnesota State Patrol arrived on scene, there were two jack-knifed semis, a Cadillac Escalade, and a vehicle transport loaded full with new Ford pick-up trucks blocking the two eastbound lanes of I-94, the Lincoln in Locke Lake, and a Mazda in the median with severe damage.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol all the vehicles were heading east on I-94 in the right lane.
A chain of crashes occurred when a 2019 Freightliner tractor driven by 44-year-old William Duncan of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin attempted to slow down while driving in the heavy snow and struck a barrel that was used as a traffic warning device for a I-94 lane-widening project in the area. After being struck by the semi, the barrel hit a 2017 Cadillac Escalade driven by Troy Schultz, 40 of Otsego.
According to the State Patrol, the 2015 Lincoln MKX driven by Gary Olson, 56 of St. Cloud, slowed suddenly to stop in the right shoulder of I-94 and was hit by a 1999 Freightliner tractor driven by 27-year-old Lance Liedman of Moorhead. The impact sent the Olson vehicle into Locke Lake. Olson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Liedman semi then collided with the Duncan semi. Then a 2008 Mazda 4-door veered toward the left median, but not before striking the rear of the Liedman semi.
Also stopped on I-94 in the middle of the fracas was a new vehicle transport, which was fully loaded with trucks and appeared to have jack-knifed.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office, CentraCare Ambulance and the Monticello Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Second crash two miles away
About 15 minutes after the six-vehicle crash, a second injury crash involving a tractor and trailer was attributed to the snowy road conditions just four miles east of the initial crash site.
The Minnesota State Patrol was dispatched to Milepost 188 on a report of a jack-knifed semi.
Troopers found a 2011 Freighterliner tractor and trailer jack-knifed and rolled onto the drivers side in the westbound lanes of I-94.
According to the State Patrol, driver Ahmednur Mohamud Diriye, 32 of Hopkins, came upon the heavy snow and traffic slowed for the Milepost 184 crash when he broke hard and took to the median to avoid hitting cars in front of him.
The semi went into the median, jack-knifed, and rolled on its side.
Diriye was transported to North Memorial Maple Grove Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
A second semi was seen off the westbound shoulder of I-94 adjacent to the Diriye crash.
