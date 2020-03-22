police- UT

A 77-year-old Monticello man was among three people injured Friday, March 20 crash south of Monticello on Highway 25 and County Road 37.

Henry Knott of Monticello was driving east on County Road 37 and passing through the Highway 25 intersection in a 2015 Ford FTT when a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by Ashley Bennett, 33 of Becker, turned from westbound County Road 37 onto southbound Highway 25. Bennett struck the Knott vehicle in the intersection. 

After colliding with the Knott vehicle, Bennett's Ford Taurus spun around and struck a 2014 Dodge Ram pick-up driven by Anthony Sabraski, 49 of Monticello, who was driving northbound on Highway 25.

Knott and Bennett suffered minor injuries but did not seek medical attention.  Sabraski was uninjured. Janet Marie Demarais, 75 of Buffalo, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at Stellis Health in Monticello.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office, Monticello Fire Department and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments