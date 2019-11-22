BIG LAKE — A Big Lake man arrested on domestic assault charges is facing additional criminal charges after threatening to harm a Big Lake police officer.
Daniel J. Dwyer, 24, was being transported to the Sherburne County Jail on domestic assault and threats charges after Big Lake officers were called to a domestic-related threats complaint at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The charges against Dwyer escalated when the suspect first resisted arrest, then verbally threatened the transporting officer.
While being escorted to the patrol car, Dwyer allegedly attempted to pull away from, and resist the officers, according to the Big Lake Police Department.
That was followed by Dwyer stating to an officer during his transport to jail that the officer should be “assaulted.” Dwyer also allegedly stated that he would “take out a cop” when he is released, police department officials stated.
Dwyer continued stating to the officer that harassing him meant “dying,” and that he better “watch his back,” a statement from Big Lake Police starts.
Dwyer was charged by criminal complaint with one count of second degree domestic assault and two counts of threats of violence, one against the domestic assault victim and one against the police officer.
