On February 5, 2021 at approximately 5:36am Big Lake officers responded to a request from New Brighton Police for a pick-up and hold on a suspect involved in a shooting. The suspect, Lucas Delaney (Age 25 – Dayton, MN), was reported to be at a residence on Henry Road. 

The officers went to the residence and took Delaney into custody. During the search of Delaney officers located a clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance. The substance field-tested positive for cocaine and weighed 2.9 grams. 

During a search of the residence, officers located the handgun believed to be involved in the shooting. Officers transported Delany to the Sherburne County Jail. 

Delany was charged by criminal complaint with Felony 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance. Delany will be charged separately for his involvement in the shooting. 

Load comments