Officer Tyler Hecht received information a driver may be intoxicated on August 25 at approximately 2:16 a.m.
Officer Hecht observed the vehicle fail to signal a turn and yield to oncoming traffic and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway. Officer Hecht observed the driver, Aaron Carlton, 19 of St. Cloud, had very dilated pupils, consistent with use of a controlled substance. Officer Hecht also smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed Carlton had slurred speech, was lethargic, uncoordinated, drowsy, and disoriented.
Officer Hecht had Carlton perform standard field sobriety tests. Carlton showed signs of impairment during the tests. Officer Hecht administered the Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) which showed a result of .000. Carlton was placed under arrest for driving while impaired by a controlled substance.
Officer Hecht obtained a search warrant for a sample of Carlton’s blood or urine and transported Carlton to the hospital. While at the hospital, Carlton intentionally poured the powder inside the urine sample cup onto the bathroom floor. After Carlton provided a sample, he appeared to intentionally drop the sample cup into the toilet contaminating the sample. Carlton was given 30 minutes to provide another sample, but he did not.
While Carlton was sitting down, Officer Joe Kalla observed Carlton drop a zip lock baggie out of his shorts and attempt to cover up the baggie with his shoe. The baggie contained 27 pills that were identified as Xanax, which contains Alprazolam, a Schedule IV controlled substance. Carlton was advised he was going to be transported to jail for the controlled substance possession. Carlton became agitated and kicked the door and divider partition in the squad car. Carlton broke one of the rear seat overhead lights.
Carlton was charged by criminal complaint with; Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance, GM DWI Refusal, Misdemeanor DWI, Misdemeanor 4th Degree Criminal Damage to Property, and Misdemeanor Driving After Suspension.
