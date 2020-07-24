You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Stolen gun recovered during traffic stop

The weapon was purchased in Chicago, reported stolen in Virginia

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

A man convicted of aiding and abetting a robbery is facing criminal charges after a gun reported stolen out of the state of Virginia was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The incident occurred  Saturday, July 11 on Highway 10 in Big Lake.

Officer Tyler Hecht pulled over the suspect vehicle for speeding at about 11:30 p.m. on July 11.

The officer searched the vehicle after detecting the smell of marijuana. Driver Joseph Yellow, age 24 of Superior, Wisconsin, admitted to smoking marijuana while inside the vehicle, according to a report from the Big Lake Police Department.

During the search of the vehicle, Officer Hecht found under the drivers seat a 9mm Luger handgun. A magazine for the gun was found in the back seat of the vehicle.

In a Mirandized statement, Yellow stated he just returned from Chicago where he purchased the handgun for $200, according to a police department report.

Yellow has prior felony convictions for 1st degree aiding and abetting aggravated robbery and 3rd degree assault. 

Yellow was arrested and transported to jail. Yellow has been charged in Sherburne County District court with felony possession of a firearm and ammo. 

Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments