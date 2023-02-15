Week of 02/06/2023 - 02/12/2023
Sherburne County Sheriff’s Newsletter
The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Cipreaunni Javon Stewart, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Jamie Lynn Origer, 42 of Ogilvie, MN 56358 for MSD DWI.
Christopher Hoyt Dow, 50 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Matthew Allen Boyd, 27 of Checotah, OK 74426 for GM 3rd Degree DWI - Refusal, GM Possession without Permit, MSD 4th Degree DWI and MSD Carrying Handgun Under the Influence.
Jacob Thomas Marcy, 22 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Lauren Nicole Edwards, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Receiving Stolen Property and a Scott County warrant.
Larry Kenneth Karius, 42 of No Permanent Address for FEL 3rd Degree Controlled Substance - Possession.
Bruce Alan Anderson, 40 of Plymouth, MN 55446 for FEL 1st Degree DWI and a Martin County warrant.
Jordan Michael Armour, 39 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance, GM Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation and MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Stephanie Jo Trogen-Keeler, 40 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Matthew Earl Potter, 39 of Willow Lake, MN 57278 for an Isanti County warrant.
Cole Douglas Larson, 31 of No Permanent Address for a Sherburne County warrant.
David Glen Anderson, 58 of Elk River, MN 55330 for Sherburne County warrants.
Nicholas Orbria Bruzek, 37 of Osseo, MN 55369 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Nicolle Janette Wilson, 49 of Superior, WI 54880 for Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Dillon Ray Bostic, 30 of Princeton, MN 55371 for Sherburne County warrants.
Danner Lee Duvall, 21 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Craig William Scheidt, 52 of Baudette, MN 56623 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Michael Everett Wilde, 33 of Mora, MN 55051 for Kanabec County and Sherburne County warrants.
Penelope Pinky Precious George, 22 of New Hope, MN 55427 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Ayan Mohamed Hassan, 28 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for Benton County and Sherburne County warrants.
Jamacy Jamona Janice Johnson, 24 of Saint Paul, MN 55130 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jason Zachariah Huntley, 44 of Ramsey, MN 55303 for Sherburne County warrants.
Jaheim Markeiths Brown, 21 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Deborah Marie Dittmar, 66 of Becker, MN 55308 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Corine Angela Kirmeier, 31 of Waite Park, MN 56387 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Robyn Kaye Lokker, 41 of Becker, MN 55308 for a State of Wisconsin warrant.
Micah Jared Leonetti, 38 of Champlin, MN 55316 for Hennepin County, Scott County and Sherburne County warrants.
