Linda Suzanne Hoskins, 70 of Norwood Young America, MN 55397 for MSD Violation of a Harassment Restraining Order.
Travis Dewight Craig, 37 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 for GM B Card Violation and MSD Speed.
Jeremy Wayne Winden, 44 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Albert Thomas Collins, 46 of Jennings, MO 63136 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Jacob Curtis Rosendahl, 35 of Columbia Heights, MN 55421 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD Driving after Cancellation.
Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 27 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for GM Domestic Assault, GM Interfer with Emergency Telephone Call and Sherburne County warrants.
Zachary Arthur Zastrow, 24 of St. Michael, MN 55376 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree.
Kyle Edward Knock, 29 of Albertville, MN 55301 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Derek John Grabowski, 40 of Becker, MN 55308 for FEL 4th Degree Assault, MSD Domestic Assault and MSD Obstructing.
Michael Olan Gray, 31 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and GM Test Refusal.
Kevin Allen Leclaire, 26 of Anoka, MN 55303 on a Hennepin County warrant.
Dawn Marie Randle, 48 of St. Cloud, MN 56303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jordan Carlton Chambers, 27 of Crystal, MN 55427 on Sherburne County and Stearns County warrants.
Alexis Jade Hammond, 42 of Merrifield, MN 56465 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Amazin Nypre Crudup, 20 of Minneapolis, MN 55403 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Stevi Rae Palacio, 31 of Minneapolis, MN 55403 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Cordell Alfonso Wilson, 20 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on Sherburne County warrants.
Katie Jo Lee, 37 of Spring Lake Park, MN 55432 on a Chisago County warrant.
Tana June Spitzengel, 24 of Monticello, MN 55362 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Michael Thomas Maile, 22 of Bemidji, MN 56601 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Taylor Aileen Danielson, 21 of St. Cloud, MN 56301 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Shawn Thomas Iees, 32 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 on Ramsey County, Sherburne County & Wright County warrants.
Thomas Arthur Johantgen, 49 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on an Apprehension & Detention Order.
