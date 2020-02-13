Sherburne sheriff squad MT

The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):

Matthew Wright, 46 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.

Holly Anne Andruschak, 45 of Rice, MN 56367 for GM DWI.

Alex Edward Orcutt, 27 of Becker, MN  55308 for GM 4th Degree Burglary, MSD Obstruction of Peace Officer, MSD Damage to Property & MSD Trespass.

Marquis Neil Rollins, 36 of Minneapolis, MN 55412 for FEL 2nd Degree Domestic Assault.

Ethan Wayne Schultz, 25 of Milaca, MN  56353 for GM DUI - Controlled Substance.

Eugene Nathaniel Arnold, 42 of Minneapolis, MN 55411 for FEL Possess Burglary Tools and MSD Trespass.

Gerrit Jon Geurkink, 31 of Princeton, MN 55371 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.

Brianna Joy Bickford, 24 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.

Aaron John Renshaw, 30 of Zimmerman, MN  55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.

Amanda Joy Olson, 37 of Isanti, MN  55040 for FEL Receiving Stolen Property.

Lucas Michael Knese, 21 of Becker, MN  55308 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.

Sheri Jane Askew, 61 of Ramsey, MN  55303 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.

Jerome Allen Schweiss, 52 of Foley, MN 56329 for GM DWI - Test Refusal.

Tad Allen Kurkowski, 46 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.

Camron Michael Peirce, 34 of Fridley, MN  55432 for FEL 1st Degree Drugs, MSD False Information to Peace Officer & an Anoka County warrant.

Michelle Lynn Hogquist, 32 (NPA) for Driving after Suspension.

Richard Vine Running Shield, 39 of Minneapolis, MN 55404 on a Sherburne County warrant.

Courtney Anne Villebrun, 37 of Waubun, MN 56589 on Benton County, Sherburne County & Stearns County warrants.

Anthony Tyler Laures, 20 of Becker, MN 55308 on Ottertail County & Sherburne County warrants.

Brandon Allen Wirgau, 34 of Albertville, MN 55301 on a Wright County warrant.

Christopher Lawrence Demars, 54 of Becker, MN  55308 on a Sherburne County warrant.

Jordan Shamus Lynch, 30 of Savage, MN 55378 on a Scott County warrant.

Mitchell Neil Pierson, 36 of Blaine, MN 55449 on a Sherburne County warrant.

Derek Louis Enger, 35 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Mille Lacs County warrant.

Eric Wayne Sorenson, 36 of River Falls, WI 54022 on a State of Wisconsin warrant.

Michael Terrance Cloud Granger, 21 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 on Sherburne County & State of Iowa warrants.

Kenneth Wayne Reddig, Jr., 40 of St. Paul, MN 55104 on Anoka County, Hennepin County & Sherburne County warrants.

Brian Andrew Johnson, 32 of Ramsey, MN 55303 on Isanti County, Sherburne County & Wright County warrants.

Jaden Allen Larson, 25 of Thief River Falls, MN 56701 on Polk County, Sherburne County & State of North Dakota warrants.

Ryan Michael McNeil, 36 of Park Rapids, MN 56470 on Anoka County & Sherburne County warrants. 

Citations Issued:

2Drugs - Possess Small Amount of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle

1Drugs - Possess / Sale Small Amount of Marijuana - no remuneration

4Drugs - PM - Possess Drug Paraphernalia - use or possession prohibited

1Operate Vehicle with Expired Registration

2Duty to Drive with Due Care

33Speed

2Driver Fails to Stop for Stop Sign

5No Proof of Insurance

2DWI

1Drive without Valid License for Vehicle Class or Type

1No Driver's License in Possession or Failure to Display

1Driving after Suspension

2Driving after Revocation

2Domestic Assault

1Snowmobile Registration

Total:60

Calls for Service:

1Stop Arm Violation

1Burglary

3Theft

7Drugs/Narcotics

4DWI

2Disturbing the Peace

4Harassment

1Property Damage

1Criminal Sexual Conduct

1Driving after Revocation/Suspension/Cancellation

1Crimes Against Administration of Justice

1Trespass

9Fraud Complaint

2Animal Lost

2Animal Found

1Property Found

2Accident – MV Personal Injury

7Accident – MV Property Damage

3Accident – Vehicle v. Animal

2Animal Complaint

3Conservation

7Dog Complaint

3Fire – Dwelling

1Alarm - Fire

1Gas Leak/Smell

1Alarm – Carbon Monoxide

2Death

24Medical

3Domestic

13Public Assist

15Agency Assist

8Alarm – Security

20Civil Complaint

192Officer Initiated Traffic Stop

5Traffic Complaint

3Snowmobile Complaint

2Suspicious Person

9Suspicious Vehicle

6Juvenile Complaint

18Security Check

7Extra Patrol

1Loud Music Complaint

10Check the Welfare

2Burning Complaint

1Shooting Complaint

2Repossession

6Jail Medical

9Paper Service

9Suspicious Activity

2Hazardous Road Conditions

24Miscellaneous Officer

11Background Check

2Warrant Arrest

61Transport

1Pick Up Orders

1911 Phone Alarm

3911 Hang up

5Court Book & Release

1Extradition

1Follow Up

1Juvenile Runaway

3Public Lift Assist

8Vehicle Lockout

3Vehicle Off Road

1Warrant Attempt

Total:566

On January 27th, Tamara Bove on 91st St SE in Becker Township reported the theft of medication from her residence.

On February 1st, Jeffrey Jones on 224th Ave NW in Big Lake Township reported the theft of numerous items from the residence.  Items taken include: Verde weekender bag, Verde curling iron case, Verde passport/ticket case, 8 pipe wrenches, 2 Milwaukee batteries and chargers, Sony receiver, white Coach clutch, brown Coach handbag, Moda roller bag, Moda handbag, Bulova Men's watch, pink Coach cancer handbag, pink small Coach cancer handbag, 6 pack Milwaukee charger and a pink iPod.  Value of items taken is estimated at $3,648.00.

