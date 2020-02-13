The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Matthew Wright, 46 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Holly Anne Andruschak, 45 of Rice, MN 56367 for GM DWI.
Alex Edward Orcutt, 27 of Becker, MN 55308 for GM 4th Degree Burglary, MSD Obstruction of Peace Officer, MSD Damage to Property & MSD Trespass.
Marquis Neil Rollins, 36 of Minneapolis, MN 55412 for FEL 2nd Degree Domestic Assault.
Ethan Wayne Schultz, 25 of Milaca, MN 56353 for GM DUI - Controlled Substance.
Eugene Nathaniel Arnold, 42 of Minneapolis, MN 55411 for FEL Possess Burglary Tools and MSD Trespass.
Gerrit Jon Geurkink, 31 of Princeton, MN 55371 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Brianna Joy Bickford, 24 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Aaron John Renshaw, 30 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Amanda Joy Olson, 37 of Isanti, MN 55040 for FEL Receiving Stolen Property.
Lucas Michael Knese, 21 of Becker, MN 55308 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Sheri Jane Askew, 61 of Ramsey, MN 55303 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Jerome Allen Schweiss, 52 of Foley, MN 56329 for GM DWI - Test Refusal.
Tad Allen Kurkowski, 46 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Camron Michael Peirce, 34 of Fridley, MN 55432 for FEL 1st Degree Drugs, MSD False Information to Peace Officer & an Anoka County warrant.
Michelle Lynn Hogquist, 32 (NPA) for Driving after Suspension.
Richard Vine Running Shield, 39 of Minneapolis, MN 55404 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Courtney Anne Villebrun, 37 of Waubun, MN 56589 on Benton County, Sherburne County & Stearns County warrants.
Anthony Tyler Laures, 20 of Becker, MN 55308 on Ottertail County & Sherburne County warrants.
Brandon Allen Wirgau, 34 of Albertville, MN 55301 on a Wright County warrant.
Christopher Lawrence Demars, 54 of Becker, MN 55308 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jordan Shamus Lynch, 30 of Savage, MN 55378 on a Scott County warrant.
Mitchell Neil Pierson, 36 of Blaine, MN 55449 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Derek Louis Enger, 35 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Mille Lacs County warrant.
Eric Wayne Sorenson, 36 of River Falls, WI 54022 on a State of Wisconsin warrant.
Michael Terrance Cloud Granger, 21 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 on Sherburne County & State of Iowa warrants.
Kenneth Wayne Reddig, Jr., 40 of St. Paul, MN 55104 on Anoka County, Hennepin County & Sherburne County warrants.
Brian Andrew Johnson, 32 of Ramsey, MN 55303 on Isanti County, Sherburne County & Wright County warrants.
Jaden Allen Larson, 25 of Thief River Falls, MN 56701 on Polk County, Sherburne County & State of North Dakota warrants.
Ryan Michael McNeil, 36 of Park Rapids, MN 56470 on Anoka County & Sherburne County warrants.
Citations Issued:
2Drugs - Possess Small Amount of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle
1Drugs - Possess / Sale Small Amount of Marijuana - no remuneration
4Drugs - PM - Possess Drug Paraphernalia - use or possession prohibited
1Operate Vehicle with Expired Registration
2Duty to Drive with Due Care
33Speed
2Driver Fails to Stop for Stop Sign
5No Proof of Insurance
2DWI
1Drive without Valid License for Vehicle Class or Type
1No Driver's License in Possession or Failure to Display
1Driving after Suspension
2Driving after Revocation
2Domestic Assault
1Snowmobile Registration
Total:60
Calls for Service:
1Stop Arm Violation
1Burglary
3Theft
7Drugs/Narcotics
4DWI
2Disturbing the Peace
4Harassment
1Property Damage
1Criminal Sexual Conduct
1Driving after Revocation/Suspension/Cancellation
1Crimes Against Administration of Justice
1Trespass
9Fraud Complaint
2Animal Lost
2Animal Found
1Property Found
2Accident – MV Personal Injury
7Accident – MV Property Damage
3Accident – Vehicle v. Animal
2Animal Complaint
3Conservation
7Dog Complaint
3Fire – Dwelling
1Alarm - Fire
1Gas Leak/Smell
1Alarm – Carbon Monoxide
2Death
24Medical
3Domestic
13Public Assist
15Agency Assist
8Alarm – Security
20Civil Complaint
192Officer Initiated Traffic Stop
5Traffic Complaint
3Snowmobile Complaint
2Suspicious Person
9Suspicious Vehicle
6Juvenile Complaint
18Security Check
7Extra Patrol
1Loud Music Complaint
10Check the Welfare
2Burning Complaint
1Shooting Complaint
2Repossession
6Jail Medical
9Paper Service
9Suspicious Activity
2Hazardous Road Conditions
24Miscellaneous Officer
11Background Check
2Warrant Arrest
61Transport
1Pick Up Orders
1911 Phone Alarm
3911 Hang up
5Court Book & Release
1Extradition
1Follow Up
1Juvenile Runaway
3Public Lift Assist
8Vehicle Lockout
3Vehicle Off Road
1Warrant Attempt
Total:566
On January 27th, Tamara Bove on 91st St SE in Becker Township reported the theft of medication from her residence.
On February 1st, Jeffrey Jones on 224th Ave NW in Big Lake Township reported the theft of numerous items from the residence. Items taken include: Verde weekender bag, Verde curling iron case, Verde passport/ticket case, 8 pipe wrenches, 2 Milwaukee batteries and chargers, Sony receiver, white Coach clutch, brown Coach handbag, Moda roller bag, Moda handbag, Bulova Men's watch, pink Coach cancer handbag, pink small Coach cancer handbag, 6 pack Milwaukee charger and a pink iPod. Value of items taken is estimated at $3,648.00.
