The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Erica Joyce Myers, 30 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI (2 counts).
Jeffrey Scott Hortian, 61 of Buffalo, MN 55313 for MSD 4th Degree DWI and MSD Carry while under the influence.
Aaron John Wherley, 40 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Christopher Noel Ogle, 21 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Terroristic Threats and MSD Domestic Assault.
Catherine Elizabeth Skinner, 40 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 3rd Degree DWI (2 counts).
Willie Nehan, 34 of Sartell, MN 56377 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Nefertia Nicole Scales, 27 of Clearwater, MN 55320 for GM 5th Degree Controlled Substance, GM Carrying weapon without permit and MSD Driving after Revocation.
Luke Sebastian Ignatius Hoffmann, 18 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD 5th Degree Domestic Assault and MSD Flee on Foot.
Major Dashawn Jaromnes, 23 of Saint Joseph, MN 56374 for FEL Simple Robbery.
David Bryan Conant, 60 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL 5th Degree Possession of Controlled Substance, FEL 2nd Degree Burglary and MSD Drug Paraphernalia.
Sydnee Alyxandra Jane Moser, 31 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL 2nd Degree Domestic Assault and MSD Domestic Assault.
Hannah Rae Rogers, 25 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI (2 counts).
Christopher Leigh Smokey Day, 20 of Burnsville, MN 55337 for FEL Firearms alteration of serial number, GM Carry weapon without permit and a Dakota County warrant.
Tisha Leigh Clifford, 40 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Rodolfo Vernon Espinoza, 24 of Milaca, MN 56353 on Mille Lacs County and Sherburne County warrants.
Adam John Gall, 36 of Pierz, MN 56354 on a Scott County warrant.
Cara Lynn Berg, 24 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 on Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Scott Daniel Paulson, 53 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Fatme Ann Hedberg, 29 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Maurice Edward Somerson, 32 of Minneapolis, MN 55407 on Hennepin County, Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Jared Lee Westbrook, 37 of Deer River, MN 56636 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jess Michael Clothier, 40 of Anoka, MN 55303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Lance Thomas Villebrun, 30 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Zay'Vion Dontavious Edgerson, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on a Saint Louis County warrant.
Eric Mathew Struffert, 38 of Becker, MN 55308 on Sherburne County warrants.
Josue Velez, 20 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Sherburne County warrants.
Justin Paul Anderson, 43 of Anoka, MN 55303 on an Anoka County warrant.
Travis Andrew Anderson-Larcom, 30 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Christopher Marc Woods, 34 of Becker, MN 55308 on Sherburne County warrants.
Nichole Marie Harris, 40 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on Anoka County and Sherburne County warrants.
Lavell Rossell Bible, 51 of No Permanent Address on a Sherburne County warrant.
Danielle Marie Birt, 35 of Bemidji, MN 56601 on Sherburne County and Stearns County warrants.
