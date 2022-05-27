Weston Scott Haugan, 38 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM 3rd Degree DWI, GM Firearm Possession without a Permit and MSD Carrying Firearm while under the influence.
Michael Clayton Hasner, 32 of Saint Paul, MN 55104 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Teflon Demonda Edwards, 21 of Saint Paul, MN 55104 for FEL Possess Ammo/Any Firearm, MSD Fleeing a Peace Officer and MSD Driving after Suspension.
Lucas Michael Randolph, 30 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Martin Dale McVicker, 47 of Hastings, MN 55033 for GM Criminal Vehicular Operation, GM Personal Injury Hit and Run and Petty MSD Open Bottle.
Nathania Kathelen Hammel, 42 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Trevor Dean Wicklund, 28 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Wiliam Dane Langford, 25 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Possession of Stolen Property.
Hannah Grace Wiskow, 29 of Anoka, MN 55303 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Shane Luther Urness, 40 of Golden Valley, MN 55422 for GM 3rd Degree DWI, MSD Driving after Suspension, Expired Registration and Failure to Transfer Title.
Ya Moua, 41 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Albert Thomas Collins, Jr., 49 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS, Sherburne County and Stearns County warrants.
Taylor Patricia Blomquist, 26 of Otsego, MN 55330 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Rayna Jade Monster, 20 of Milaca, MN 56353 for FEL 5th Degree Possession (2 counts).
Bobbi Jo Baker-Head, 48 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM Interfere with 911 call and MSD Domestic Assault.
Samuel Joseph Christ, 34 of Monticello, MN 55362 for MSD Fleeing a Peace Officer, Morrison County and Stearns County warrants.
Ashley Rayna Fitch, 39 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Michael Arthur Calavicci, 46 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for Sherburne County warrants.
Jonathan Michael Brooks, 30 of Plymouth, MN 55446 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Dei Gay Moo, 22 of Saint Paul, MN 55106 for Anoka County, Dakota County, Sherburne County and Washington County warrants.
Abdimalik Abdirasid Mohamed, 22 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for Sherburne County warrants.
Paige Marie Antoinette Carey, 20 of Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076 for a Washington County warrant.
Jeremiah Thomas Holmberg, 41 of Princeton, MN 55371 for Becker County, Mille Lacs County and Sherburne County warrants.
Taylor Brandon Floyd, 37 of Apple Valley, MN 55124 for a Department of Corrections warrant.
Timothy Michael Ernst, 38 of Eden Prairie, MN 55346 for Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Lauren Rae Schutz, 23 of Minneapolis, MN 55421 for a Sherburne County warrant.
William Joseph Mlejnek, 65 of Becker, MN 55308 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Justice Daniel Thomas, 19 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for Department of Corrections and Sherburne County warrants.
Joseph Emmet Krupa, 34 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Lashunte Nyer Juma, 23 of Otsego, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jonathan Travis Jackson, 23 of Princeton, MN 55371 for a Douglas County warrant.
Abdiaziz Ahmed Abdi, 21 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Charles John Wheeler, 34 of East Bethel, MN 55011 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Maranda Charlene Burris, 36 of Mora, MN 55051 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Ashely Ann Fields-Page, 27 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for a Department of Corrections warrant.
Leanika Marie Warren, 35 of Minneapolis, MN 55430 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jarrod Clinton Durbin, 41 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for a Department of Corrections warrant.
