The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
David John Ruff, 67 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Garrett Michal Powers, 42 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Threats of Violence and MSD Domestic Assault.
Paul Anthony Klemz, 52 of Clearwater, MN 55320 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession.
Carlos Otoniel Garcia Ayala, 28 of Minneapolis, MN 55407 for MSD 4th Degree DWI and Driving after Revocation.
Paul Richard Olson, 37 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL Violate No Contact Order.
Jessica Ann Kollm, 35 of Monticello, MN 55362 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Sonia Marie Nelson, 36 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Raelene Jo Frantesl, 42 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Matthew Lewis Davis, 41 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS and MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Coy Thomas Coolen, 27 of Buffalo, MN 55313 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Matthew Roy Clay, 37 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for GM Domestic Assault, Interfere with a 911 call and Malicious Punishment of a Child.
Samantha Christine Werner, 30 of Becker, MN 55308 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Cesar Humberto Orjuela, 35 of Blaine, MN 55434 for FEL Theft.
Camden Dane Briggity, 28 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Curk Timothy McGraw, 38 of Foreston, MN 56330 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession, MSD 4th Degree DWI and Driving after Revocation.
Joseph Michael Overman, 35 of Durango, CO 81301 for GM 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal, MSD 4th Degree DWI and Open Container.
Markly Sara Jamus, 20 of Andover, MN 55304 for GM Giving Peace Officer False Name.
Nathan Baird Sanny, 36 of Otsego, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Zachary Taylor Lembi, 22 of Sun Valley, NV 89433 for Scott County, Sherburne County, and Wright County warrants.
Clarence Donnelle Blanchard, 30 of Villa Park, IL 60181 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jenna Michelle Mohammed, 36 of Apple Valley, MN 55124 for Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Mario Doe Kuiah, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Stearns County warrant.
Rashiki Dezmon Forbes, 34 of Saint Paul, MN 55106 for Hennepin County, Ramsey County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Mitchell Ross Nelson, 21 of Foreston, MN 56330 for Sherburne County and Washington County warrants.
Tyler James Freitag, 23 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for a Ramsey County warrant.
Sabrin Hassan Khalif, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jeremy Cromwell Phyle, 41 of Kimball, MN 55353 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Christopher Lawrence Hunt, 34 of Minneapolis, MN 55418 for Sherburne County warrants.
Jayson White, 22 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Francis Kollie, 22 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 for Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Jarvis James Harrington, 30 of Onamia, MN 56359 for a Hennepin County warrant.
Jeffrey Arthur Boettcher, 42 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for Sherburne County and Stearns County warrants.
Christopher Richard TIbbetts, 39 of New Hope, MN 55428 for Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Jaylen Lavontai Jones, 26 of Saint Paul, MN 55106 for Sherburne County and Sibley County warrants.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.