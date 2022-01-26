Adam Joel Wentler, 35 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM DWI.
Timothy Aaron Evenson, 49 of Otsego, MN 55330 for GM DWI.
Jeremy Joseph Johnson, 41 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM DWI and MSD Open Container.
John Gregory Kolar, 55 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM DWI.
Idrisa Joseph Bayoh, 22 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for GM DWI.
Justin Michael Johnson, 22 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL 1st Degree Burglary.
Latrice Janell Pace, 47 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Gregory Lee Stuart, 48 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM DWI.
Marques Deshawn Tate, 40 of Saint Paul, MN 55103 for FEL Fleeing Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle, FEL Theft of Motor Vehicle, MSD Fleeing and Driving after Suspension.
Hailey Dae Chase, 24 of Minneapolis, MN 55414 for MSD Domestic Assault (2 counts).
Nicholas Anthony Balestro, 34 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM DWI and MSD Driving after Suspension.
Adan Ahmed Ali, 26 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for MSD Disorderly Conduct.
Katie Jo Tice, 39 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Todd County warrant.
Jacob Michael Welna, 30 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Trianna Jean Houser, 41 of Minneapolis, MN 55407 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Louis John Anton Miller, 69 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Leon Jackson, 65 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD 5th Degree Assault.
Ashley Jo Ericksen, 32 of Duluth, MN 55802 for MSD Violation of Order for Protection.
John Michael Udell, 32 of 1111 Lake St N, Big Lake, MN 55309 on a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Order and GM Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Brandi Marie Bierbrauer, 22 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Scott Anthony Beuning, 35 of Holdingford, MN 56340 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jaheim Markeiths Brown, 20 of Waite Park, MN 56387 on Sherburne County warrants.
Rochelle Marie Brown, 33 of Saint Francis, MN 55070 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Breanna Marie Fickbohm, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 on a Kanabec County warrant.
Major Dashawn Jaromnes, 23 of Saint Joseph, MN 56374 on Sherburne County warrants.
Corine Angela Kirmeier, 30 of Waite Park, MN 56387 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Timothy Jay Brue, 58 of Eagan, MN 55122 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Juan Pablo Panora, 27 of Ham Lake, MN 55304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Virgil Brian Klinkner, 33 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Wiliam John Amundson, 46 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 on Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Pride Ralph Hall, 47 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Nathaniel Dedrick Traina, 28 of Saint Paul, MN 55104 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Daren Joseph Rosiak, 38 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Lance Michael Sauder, 34
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.