Brandon Dale Valerius, 34 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Peter Edwin Johnson, 30 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Interference with 911 Call and MSD Domestic Assault (2 counts).
Melissa Lynne Kisch, 39 of Princeton, MN 55371 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Joshua Lars Petersen, 44 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Lyz Maya Pin, 42 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI (3 counts).
James Allen Bartel, 44 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle and GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Blake Andrew Campbell, 32 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL Domestic Assault by Strangulation and MSD Domestic Assault.
Benjamin Curtis Anderson, 43 of Becker, MN 55308 for GM DWI Test Refusal.
Joshua Mark Oys, 19 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Alexander Ransey Deegan, 22 of Brainerd, MN 56401 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree.
Eric Robert Knoll, 42 of Ramsey, MN 55303 for GM DWI.
Jeremy Leigh Beckman, 41 of Champlin, MN 55316 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Daniel James Miller, 52 of Ramsey, MN 55303 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Patrick Clemmon Welch, 43 of No Permanent Address for FEL 5th Drugs 5th Degree and a Stearns County warrant.
Ayan Mohamed Hassan, 27 of No Permanent Address for FEL Drugs 5th Degree.
Cole Douglas Larson, 30 of New Prague, MN 56071 for GM Obstructing Legal Process and MSD Fleeing Police Officer.
Sarah Nicole Englund, 35 of Isanti, MN 55040 for GM Interfere with 911 call.
Jordan Ashley Harbaugh, 25 of Blaine, MN 55434 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Demetrius Allen Martin, 39 of Minneapolis, MN 55417 for FEL Threats of Violence, GM Domestic Assault, and an Ottertail County warrant.
Richard Charles Epps, 33 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for GM Trespassing.
Daniel Max Doty, 68 of Okabena, MN 56161 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS and a Nobles County warrant.
Joseph James Schiller, 30 of Becker, MN 55308 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Brian Randolph Kentfield, 44 of Buffalo, MN 55313 on an Anoka County warrant.
Kara Ann Carlson, 35 of Elk River, MN 55330 on an Anoka County warrant.
Justin Lee Mendiola, 33 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Sherburne County warrants.
Russell Kenneth Einer Carlson, 39 of Foley, MN 56329 on Benton County, Isanti County and Sherburne County warrants.
Main Abdullahi Muse, 26 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 on Sherburne County warrants.
Kayla Marie Green-Weiss, 29 of Starbuck, MN 56381 on a Pope County warrant.
Matthew Wayne Weiland, 36 of Brainerd, MN 56401 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Dustin Clay Carter, 33 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Drugs 3th Degree, MSD Drug Paraphernailia, Driving after Suspension and a Sherburne County warrant.
Bryan Wayne Carlson, 50 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Kevin Dwayne Jones, 30 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on a Dakota County warrant.
John Ryan Miller, 35 of Little Falls, MN 56345 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Denise Marie Koltes, 44 of Holdingford, MN 56340 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Rhonda Renee Jones, 55 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Jordan Allen Smith, 23 of Onamia, MN 56359 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Michael Everett Wilde, 32 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on a Kanabec County warrant.
Rochelle Marie Brown, 33 of Saint Francis, MN 55070 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Johnathan Andrew Davis, 47 of Fridley, MN 55432 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Mitchell Lee Dennis, 42 of Waite Pa
