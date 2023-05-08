Ka Choua Vue, 34 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Ray Lee Sowell, Jr., 35 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Justin Scott Schewe, 37 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Lori Ann Lindgren, 56 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Jacob Emmanuel Bittner, 36 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL 1st Degree DWI, GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS, MSD Fleeing on Foot and MSD Open Container in Motor Vehicle.
Anthony William Paulson, 43 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Sierra Lee Bartkowitz, 22 of Flensburg, MN 56328 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Scott Wendlin Linderman, 60 of Stillwater, MN 55082 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession.
Aaron Thomas Skog, 28 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 5th Degree Assault, MSD Trespassing and MSD Disorderly Conduct.
Jesse William Hernandez, 41 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Poppy Marie Wellman, 48 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Tiffany Marie Sund, 32 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Vincent James Lais, 37 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM 2nd Degree DWI and MSD Open Bottle.
Thomas Andrew Darsie, 65 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
James Dennis Holmberg, 53 of New Hope, MN 55428 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession and an Anoka County warrant.
Randal Charles Meyer, 61 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Dania Patricia Mireya Noyes, 24 of Minneapolis, MN 55404 for FEL Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection.
David Carl Pauly, 70 of Hinckley, MN 55037 for GM 2nd Degree DWI and MSD Driving after Revocation.
Patricia Mae Jackson, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Kevin James O'Keefe, 36 of Fridley, MN 55432 for GM Violation Harassment Restraining Order.
Kellie Shelene Nelson, 29 of Hinckley, MN 55037 for GM Giving Peace Officer False Name, and a Pine County warrant.
Donovan Michael Kelly, 28 of Onamia, MN 56359 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Andre Deontay Clark, 34 of Kimball, MN 55353 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Patrick Clemmon Welch, 44 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Kayshana Michelle Barnes-Martin, 27 of Minneapolis, MN 55412 for Dakota County, Ramsey County and Sherburne County warrants.
Sean Michael Steinberg, 25 of Princeton, MN 55371 for Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Elliot James Smith, 45 of Onamia, MN 56359 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Riley Joseph Wipper, 19 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for a Stearns County warrant.
Mathew John Bohnenkamp, 52 of Blaine, MN 55434 for Sherburne County warrants.
Lekeyto Urone Lusane, Jr., 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for Sherburne County warrants.
Larry Kenneth Karius, 42 of Forest Lake, MN 55025 for Sherburne County and Washington County warrants.
Charles Duane Shingobe, Jr., 43 of Onamia, MN 56359 for Department of Corrections and Sherburne County warrants.
Benjamin Dillon Felty, 40 of Circle Pines, MN 55014 for a Sherburne County warrant.
