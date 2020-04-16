Sean Jeffery Ricksham, 28 of Elk River for MSD Domestic Assault.
Ryan Thomas Berry, 26 of Elk River for MSD Violation of Harassment Restraining Order.
James Aron Barber, 45 of Alexandria for FEL Drugs 5th Degree.
Jeffrey Arnold Starin, 50 of Zimmerman for FEL Domestic Assault.
Dhanrajia Ruthmarie Brooks, 46 of St. Cloud on a Sherburne County warrant.
Trevor Robert Campbell-Berry, 24 of Pine City on Sherburne County warrants.
