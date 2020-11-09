The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Johnathon Ashton Smith, 32 of Hugo, MN 55038 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Tristan Lee Roy, 23 of Sartell, MN 56377 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, MSD Fleeing on Foot and a Stearns County warrant.
Sarah Rene Bratvold, 35 of Minneapolis, MN 55404 for GM 4th Degree Assault, GM Obstruction, GM 5th Degree Controlled Substance and MSD Possession of a Hypodermic Needle.
Stephen Richard Fay, 66 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and an Anoka County warrant.
Pamela Dawn Stamey, 57 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM Interference with 911 Call and MSD Domestic Assault.
Donte Marquez Henry, 23 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
Elijah Michael Mutchler, 25 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Hypodermic Needles, Anoka County, Hennepin County, Pine County and Sherburne County warrants.
Michael James Smith, 27 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for MSD Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
Da'shawn Lamont Spicer, 18 of Columbia Heights, MN 55421 for FEL Flee in Motor Vehicle, FEL Possess Stolen Property, FEL Theft of Motor Vehicle, MISD Motor Vehicle Tampering and MSD Flee on Foot.
Christopher Lamar Palmer, 31 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Hennepin County and Scott County warrants.
Reid Aaron Shain Atterbury, 28 of Oak Park, MN 56357 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Timothy Joe Kirk, 38 of Clarkfield, MN 56223 on Sherburne County warrants.
Amedee Pete Edward Bray, 33 of Rice, MN 56367 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Amber Lee Scherr, 34 of Saint Paul, MN 55104 on Sherburne County and Washington County warrants.
Lavonte Dawone McCullough, 25 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Shane Richard Moberg, 25 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Mille Lacs County warrant.
Justine Rose Sweeter, 22 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on Sherburne County and Stearns County warrants.
Keshoun Deon Crofton, 25 of Chicago, IL 60651 on Benton County and Sherburne County warrants.
Sean Michael Steinberg, 23 of Princeton, MN 55371 on Anoka County and Sherburne County warrants.
Aleah Dawn Becker, 39 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 on Sherburne County warrants.
Jeremy Burk Kappes, 36 of Ramsey, MN 55303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Joshua Ryan Pendegayosh, 28 of Isle, MN 56342 on Department of Corrections and Sherburne County warrants.
Citations Issued:
1 Big Lake Township - Running at Large prohibited
1 Possess Hypodermic Syringes/Needles
1 Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device
12 Speed
1 Drive Wrong Way on One Way Street
1 No Proof of Insurance
1 Drive w/o Valid License for Vehicle Class Type
1 DL Instruction Permit Violation
1 DL Restrictions - Operate MV w/o ignition interlock
1 Driving after Suspension
1 Driving after Revocation
1 Disorderly Conduct
1 DANCO Violation
1 Becker Township - Animal Running at Large
Total: 25
Calls for Service:
2 Stop Arm Violation
4 Theft
2 Drugs/Narcotics
1 DWI
6 Disturbing the Peace
4 Harassment
4 Property Damage
1 Criminal Sexual Conduct
3 Crimes Against Administration of Justice
1 Crimes Against Government
3 Trespass
4 Fraud Complaint
2 Animal Lost
3 Animal Found
2 Property Found
1 Abandoned Vehicle
1 Accident – MV Fatal
3 Accident – MV Personal Injury
4 Accident – MV Property Damage
21 Accident – Vehicle v. Animal
1 Animal Complaint
13 Conservation
8 Dog Complaint
1 Dog Bite
1 Animal Bite
4 Fire - Grass
3 Alarm - Fire
1 Death
21 Medical
3 Mental Case
1 Alarm - Medical
3 Domestic
2 Public Assist
13 Agency Assist
10 Alarm – Security
13 Civil Complaint
85 Officer Initiated Traffic Stop
14 Traffic Complaint
1 Garbage/Littering
4 Suspicious Person
15 Suspicious Vehicle
12 Juvenile Complaint
1 Attempt to Locate
1 Fight
11 Security Check
19 Extra Patrol
8 Check the Welfare
6 Burning Complaint
4 ATV Complaint
3 Shooting Complaint
1 Repossession
1 Cross Arm Malfunction
4 Parking Complaint
1 Jail Medical
8 Paper Service
1 Recovered Stolen Motor Vehicle
14 Suspicious Activity
3 Hazardous Road Conditions
11 Miscellaneous Officer
6 Background Check
2 Open Door
2 Warrant Arrest
1 Funeral Escort
24 Transport
1 Jail Incident
1 911 Phone Alarm
4 Court Book & Release
1 Public Lift Assist
4 Vehicle Lockout
1 Warrant Attempt
Total: 445
On October 19th, Ryan Brambrink on 1st Ave E in Clear Lake reported the theft of a CANAM DS250 4-wheeler and a Red Apollo 70cc dirt bike from the property. Estimate value of the items taken is $1,700.00.
On October 30th, SRW Products on 126th St NW in Baldwin Township reported the theft of 114 pallets from the property. Value of the items taken is $741.00.
On October 31st, Holiday Gas Station on US Highway 169 NW in Zimmerman reported a gas drive off in the amount of $57.51.
On November 5th, Douglas Duren on Par Dr NW in Baldwin Township reported the theft of political yard signs and a flag. Value of items taken is $100.00.
