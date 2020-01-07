The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Khalil Ali Zeno, 26 of St. Paul for 5th Degree Drugs & Felon in Possession of a Weapon.
Alisha Marie Feiner, 40 of St. Paul for Give Peace Officer False Name/DOB/ID Card, Ramsey County & Washington County warrants.
Allessandra Danielle Bolden, 24 of Minneapolis for 3rd Degree DWI.
Kathy Marie Hase, 42 of Big Lake for 2nd Degree DWI.
Lauren Kay Thompson, 23 of Fridley for GM DWI.
Jason Robert Piernock, 38 of St. Cloud for MV Tax Evasion.
Christina Lynn Ramacher, 24 of Big Lake for 5th Degree Drugs & 4th Degree DWI.
Cynthia Lee Ten Bear, 54 of Monticello for 1st Degree DWI, Obstruction with Force & DWI Test Refusal.
Justine Rose Sweeter, 22 of St. Cloud for Theft, Drug Charge, Stearns County & Wright County warrants.
Boden Willard Lorette, 25 of Clear Lake for Domestic Assault & Sherburne County warrants.
Joshua Brooks Glanz, 20 of Big Lake for 2nd Degree DWI & a Sherburne County warrant.
Kathleen Mary Goenner, 77 of Clearwater for 4th Degree DWI.
Angela Rae Oftedahl, 37 of Edina for 3rd Degree DWI.
Robert William Balsimo, 38 of Coon Rapids for Fleeing in MV, Possession of Stolen Property, Driving after Revocation & a Hennepin County warrant.
Hunter Robert Huber, 19 of Big Lake for Domestic Assault.
Michelle Ray Loren, 49 of Zimmerman on a Wright County Apprehension & Detention Order.
Rodney Jerome Hinrichs, 38 of Becker on Anoka County, Sherburne County & Wright County warrants.
James Russell Potter, 56 of Keister on a Sherburne County warrant.
Julia Eileen Sanford, 54 of Zimmerman on a Stearns County warrant.
Teresa Loraine Boos, 44 of Fridley on an Anoka County warrant.
Joseph Paul Yaeger, 54 of Richmond on a Sherburne County warrant.
Dakota Brandon Magney, 24 of St. Cloud on Sherburne County & Stearns County warrants.
Patricia Jean Donnette, 64 of Elk River on a Sherburne County warrant.
Simone Georgette Boyd-Evans, 22 of Onamia on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jan Marie Dunfee, 51 of Becker on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Jake Neal McSpadden, 33 of Elk River on a Wright County warrant.
Trenton Isaiah Broll, 29 of Foley on Crow Wing County & Sherburne County warrants.
Daniel Guy Gillman, 68 of Circle Pines on Anoka County & Hennepin County warrants.
Kristina Marie Wald, 46 of Monticello on a Hennepin County warrant.
Ger Lee, 27 of Biola, CA on a State of California warrant.
Damarean Kaylon Bible, 21 of St. Cloud on a Sherburne County warrant.
Kevin Hechavarria Martinez, 20 of Brooklyn Park on a Hennepin County warrant.
Kevin Joseph Burnham, 25 of Big Lake on a Dakota County warrant.
