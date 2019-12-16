Keith Douglas Carrico, 58 of Zimmerman for 2nd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
William Paul Anderson, 44 of Anoka for 1st Degree DWI and Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Marquis Neil Rollins, 36 of Minneapolis for 2nd Degree DWI and Driving after Revocation.
Rachael Marie Jarvis, 39 of Clear Lake for 2nd Degree DWI.
Sydney Valores Sounantha, 21 of Zimmerman for 4th Degree DWI.
Samual Joseph Schuur, 29 of Little Falls for 5th Degree Drugs.
Corey Thomas Maxey, 31 of Zimmerman for Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Jacquelyn Rose Harder, 32 of St. Francis for Theft.
Joshua Danta Williams, 29 for Use False Name/DOB to Police & a Ramsey County warrant.
Daniel Keith Houle, 62 of Clear Lake for 4th Degree DWI.
Jamel Lamont Staten, 36 of Minneapolis for Domestic Assault.
Donald Joe Duscher, 48 of Fort Ripley for 4th Degree DWI & a Morrison County warrant.
Andrew Patrick Schoenike, 34 of Maple Grove for a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Kimberly Michele Peterson, 48 of Big Lake for 3rd Degree DWI.
Matthew John McElmeel, 46 of Blaine for 3rd Degree DWI.
Nicholas Chase Cooper, 24 of St. Cloud for Receiving Stolen Property and Driving after Suspension.
Joseph John Hall, 42 of Alexandria on an Apprehension & Detention order.
Joshua John Howell, 34 of Plymouth on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jjava Jemal Napoleon, 31 of Minneapolis on a Sherburne County warrant.
Patrick James Pouliot, 32 of Princeton on a Sherburne County warrant.
Myra Joe Anderson, 40 of Anoka on a Sherburne County warrant.
Curtis Wade Barnes, 54 of Clear Lake on a Sherburne County warrant.
Andrei Petrovich Guchikov, 44 of Becker on a Sherburne County warrant.
Evan Patrick McEwen, 27 of St. Cloud on a Sherburne County warrant.
Samuel Jacob Gill, 23 of Fridley on a Sherburne County warrant.
Shauna Rose Beaulieu, 34 of Minneapolis on a Hennepin County warrant.
Daniel Sam Bell, 32 of Minneapolis on a Sherburne County warrant.
Clinton William Aurentz, 30 of Park Rapids on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jacob Michael Rohda, 21 of Becker on a Sherburne County warrant.
On December 9th, Loren Faibisch on 146th St NW in Big Lake Township reported the theft of hay, 2 laptop computers and 3 saddles. Estimated value of the items taken is $3,300.00.
