The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Jerrid Anderson Roushar, 30 of Monticello for Fleeing in Motor Vehicle and a Wright County warrant.
Andrew Terell Davis, Jr., 33 of St. Cloud for Fleeing and a Department of Corrections warrant.
Aaron James Hurlburt, 37 of St. Cloud for 5th Degree Drugs.
Darek Lee Littlethunder, 27 of Big Lake for 5th Degree Drugs and a Department of Corrections warrant.
Sierra Raine Donaghue, 18 of Big Lake for DWI.
Nicholas Chad Martinez, 27 of Anoka for DWI - Drugs and Driving after Revocation.
David Douglas Kent, 54 of Ramsey for 3rd Degree DWI.
Adam Paul Dixon, 27 of Roseville for Tax Evasion, No Proof of Insurance and Driving after Revocation.
Christopher Craig Larson, 33 of Andover for Violation of an Order for Protection.
Craig James Lupien, 45 of Elk River for 3rd Degree DWI.
Chad Michael Kukowski, 40 of Elk River for Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
Andrew Scott Mertens, 34 of Elk River for Burglary, Domestic Assault and Sherburne County warrant.
Delano Cortez Bowie, 29 of Waite Park on an Apprehension & Detention Order.
Clarence Donnelle Blanchard, 26 of St. Cloud on Sherburne County and State of Iowa warrants.
Alexis Ann Davis, 27 of Kandyohi on Mille Lacs & Sherburne County warrants.
Elsbeth Margaret Baker, 52 of Elk River on a Sherburne County warrant.
Tayler Jane Keating, 25 of Elk River on a Sherburne County warrant.
Stephen Christ Poissant, 32 of Brainerd on Morrison & Sherburne County warrants.
Ezekial David Kolhoff, 24 of Princeton on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jared Keanu Montgomery, 24 of Maple Grove on Scott & Sherburne County warrants.
Noah Joshua Ness, 31 of Little Falls on a Sherburne County warrant.
Joseph John Hall, 42 of Elk River on a Sherburne County warrant.
Elijah Michael Mutchler, 24 of Zimmerman on Sherburne County warrants.
Trevor Robert Campbell-Berry, 23 of Pine City on a Sherburne County warrant.
Peyton Mack Jackman, 22 on a Sherburne County warrant.
David Charles Baker, 43 of Corcoran on a Sherburne County warrant.
Arin Mathew Bartell, 42 of Foley on a Sherburne County warrant.
Citations Issued:
3 Curfew - Becker City
1 Drugs - Possess/Sale Small Amount of Marijuana
1 Drugs - Possess Drug Paraphernalia
1 Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device
1 Duty to Drive with Due Care
4 Speed
2 Seat Belt Required - Drive and Passenger Must Use
2 No Proof of Insurance
1 Drive Without Valid License for Vehicle Class or Type
1 Driving after Suspension
2 Driving after Revocation
1 Violate Order for Protection
1 Domestic Assault
5 Fleeing Peace Officer by means other than vehicle
2 Sherburne County Curfew Ordinance
Total: 28
Calls for Service:
7 Theft
2 Theft-MV-Other
2 Assault
1 Drugs/Narcotics
3 Disturbing the Peace
3 Harassment
1 Driving after Revocation/Suspension/Cancellation
1 Crimes Against Administration of Justice
1 Trespass
1 Property Lost
4 Animal Found
1 Property Found
6 Accident – MV Personal Injury
15 Accident – MV Property Damage
1 Accident – MV Property Damage Hit and Run
6 Accident – Vehicle v. Animal
4 Animal Complaint
8 Conservation
9 Dog Complaint
1 Fire - Grass
1 Alarm - Fire
2 Death
21 Medical
4 Mental Case
2 Alarm - Medical
1 Miscellaneous Public
2 Domestic
9 Public Assist
13 Agency Assist
14 Alarm – Security
14 Civil Complaint
82 Officer Initiated Traffic Stop
9 Traffic Complaint
1 Garbage/Littering
1 Suspicious Person
7 Suspicious Vehicle
2 Juvenile Complaint
1 Attempt to Locate
1 Prowler
8 Security Check
9 Extra Patrol
17 Check the Welfare
2 Burning Complaint
1 ATV Complaint
1 Shooting Complaint
19 Parking Complaint
4 Jail Medical
1 Jail Medical Guard
9 Paper Service
6 Suspicious Activity
2 Hazardous Road Conditions
17 Miscellaneous Officer
4 Background Check
4 Warrant Arrest
53 Transport
1 Canine Assist
2 Equipment Problems
2 911 Hang up
2 Court Book & Release
1 Follow Up
1 UAV Deployment
6 Vehicle Lockout
37 Vehicle Off Road
4 Warrant Attempt
Total: 477
On November 7th, Gopher State Expositions on 42nd St SE in Haven Township reported the theft of a particulate filtered exhaust system from a vehicle. Item taken is estimated to be valued at $4,000.00.
On November 10th, Paula Brown on US Highway 169 NW in Livonia Township reported the theft of 2013 Kia Soul.
On November 12th, Pleasureland RV on 12th St SE in Haven Township reported the theft of an empty LP tank from a camper. Value of the item taken is $45.00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.