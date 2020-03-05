The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Taylor David Heikkila, 28 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Robert Gausi, 30 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Joseph Scott Chase, 57 of Minneapolis, MN 55406 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance, MSD 4th Degree DWI, Lane Violation & Driving after Revocation.
Nicholas Eugene Droogsma, 39 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
David Charles Macagnone, 27 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Alex Mitchell Oatis, 19 of Little Falls, MN 56345 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and Possession of Brass Knuckles.
Jennifer Lynn Griffin, 37 of Brainerd, MN 56401 for GM Give Peace Officer False Information and Douglas County & Stearns County warrants.
Cody Alan Lowe, 27 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Anna Laurie Auburn, 40 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 1st Degree Possession - Drugs.
Jon Carl Jarnagin, 50 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 1st Degree Possession - Drugs and Benton County, Hennepin County & Stearns County warrants.
Timothy Roy Bogen, 66 of Foley, MN 56329 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS, MSD Ignition Interlock Violation & PMSD Tedd Foss Violation.
Kyle Daniel Scharber, 30 of Kalispell, MT 59901 for GM DWI Test Refusal.
Erik Lyle Tollefson, 47 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55429 for GM 5th Degree Drugs.
John Edward Franco, 29 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 5th Degree Domestic Assault and MSD Driving after Suspension.
Katherine McKenzie Lennander, 27 of Anoka, MN 55303 for FEL 1st Degree DWI.
Kevin Joseph Little, 31 of Savage, MN 55378 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Benjamin Maurice Reznicek, 38 of Princeton, MN 55371 for MSD OFP Violation.
Denis Viktorovych Baron, 26 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 3rd Degree DWI & MSD Driving after Revocation.
Jacob Michael Goodwin, 30 of Clearwater, MN 55320 for FEL Drugs and Benton County & Stearns County warrants.
Gabriel Michael Sproessig, 21 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Richard Anthony Penaz, 47 of St. Cloud, MN 56303 for FEL Flee Police in Motor Vehicle, MSD False Information & MSD Driving after Revocation.
Colten Joshua Lanoue, 22 of St. Francis, MN 55421 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Dustin Thomas Reiman, 34 of Fridley, MN 55432 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Devin Michael Moksnes, 21 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Aden Mohamed Ali, 20 of Shakopee, MN 55379 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Pamela Jean Callais, 59 of St. Paul, MN 55107 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Heather Marie Begley, 28 of Lexington, KY 40505 on a State of Kentucky warrant.
Jarrett Samuel Motz, 23 of Foreston, MN 56330 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Rehab Musa John Kuek, 19 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Christopher Blake Downing, 25 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on Sherburne County warrants.
Amber Lee Johnston, 40 of Andover, MN 55304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Dane Michael Moe, 28 of Mankato, MN 56001 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Tristin James Monsebroten, 21 of Fargo, MN 58103 on State of North Dakota, Sherburne County & Washington County warrants.
Crystal Marie Lachowitzer, 36 of Moorhead, MN 56560 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Justin Nicholas Boggs, 32 of Otsego, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Tiffany Marie Barthel, 25 of Burtrum, MN 56318 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Shauna Rose Beaulieu, 34 of Minneapolis, MN 55412 on Hennepin County & Sherburne County warrants.
Jennifer Ann Marie Uden, 38 of Eden Prairie, MN 55344 on Hennepin County, Scott County & Washington County warrants.
Shawn Conrad Tregoning, 29 of NPA on a Sherburne County warrant.
Nathaniel Ramon Williams-Shaw, 24 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Kenton Shane Rasmusson, 56 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Tayler Jane Keating, 25 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Arthur Douglas Dorn, 28 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Hennepin County & Wright County warrants.
Elsbeth Margaret Baker, 53 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Sherburne County warrants.
Benjamin Albert Czeck, 32 of Oak Park, MN 56357 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Michael Ryan McElhaney, 40 of Anoka, MN 55303 on an Anoka County warrant.
Steven Joseph Shipley, 37 of East Bethel, MN 55005 on a Wright County warrant.
Travis James Raines, 25 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Arthaniel Johnson, Jr., 40 of Pembroke, GA 31321 on Benton County & Sherburne County warrants.
Elizabeth April Johnson, 26 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 on an Apprehension & Detention Order.
