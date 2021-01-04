Allen Thomas Alley, 28 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL Domestic Assault - Strangulation.
Eric Antonio Dodd, 30 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and GM Domestic Assault.
Joseph John Winkelman, 60 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree.
David Lyle Austin, 34 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL Threats of Violence, GM Obstructing Legal Process with Force and MSD Domestic Assault.
Benjamin Anthony Tschida, 36 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Luis Angel Solis-Maldonado, 21 of Minneapolis, MN 55430 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Travis Andrew Anderson-Larcom, 29 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Sherburne County warrants.
Tisha Leigh Clifford, 39 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Dustin Clay Carter, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Sherburne County warrants.
Regenae Aleena Calhoun, 19 of Minneapolis, MN 55430 on Anoka County and Sherburne County warrants.
Jordan Michael Linn, 29 of Foley, MN 56329 on Benton County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County and Sherburne County warrants.
Jacob David Denny, 30 of Carlos, MN 56319 on Sherburne County warrants.
Nathaniel Spears, Jr., 26 of Robbinsdale, MN 55422 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jerried Michael Curtis, 43 of Spring Lake Park, MN 55432 on a Washington County warrant.
Cody Allen St. John, 36 of Hinckley, MN 55037 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jason Edward Stushek, 51 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on Sherburne County warrants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.