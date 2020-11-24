Sherburne sheriff squad MT

Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region that were booked into the Sherburne County Jail. A full listing of every sentencing in the county can be found at www.monticellotimes.com under the public safety heading.

• Gary Lee Kies, 57 of Big Lake, MN  55309 for FEL Harassment Restraining Order Violation.

• Justin Robert Simpson, 26 of Becker, MN  55308 for MSD Domestic Assault.

Load comments