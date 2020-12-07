The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Yeng Vue, 31 of Blaine, MN 55434 for FEL 1st Degree DWI.
Janae Suzanne McCabe, 37 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Paul Andrew Karels, 56 of Ramsey, MN 55303 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Steve Vang, 35 of Saint Paul, MN 55106 for FEL Felon in Possession of a Weapon, FEL Drugs 5th Degree and a Ramsey County warrant.
John Xiong, 30 of Saint Paul, MN 55130 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree.
Jeremy Brian Riddle, 36 of NPA for FEL Domestic Assault.
Quinisha Tawhshawn Kluttz, 32 of NPA for GM Obstruct Legal Process.
Jonathan James Odle, 33 of Milaca, MN 56353 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree.
Derek Alan Snaza, 33 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault and Criminal Damage to Property.
Benjamin Anthony Tschida, 36 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Domestic Assault.
Megan Jean McEachern, 29 of Anoka, MN 55303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Kanesha Renae Anderson, 30 of Saint Paul, MN 55106 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Mark David Ruggles, 46 of North Saint Paul, MN 55109 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Nathaniel Thomas Benson, 29 of Saint Paul, MN 55104 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Dei Gay Moo, 21 of Saint Paul, MN 55106 on a Sherburne County warrant.
