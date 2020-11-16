Sherburne sheriff squad MT

The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):

Jesse James Wiley, 41 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL False Imprisonment, Domestic Assault and Obstruction.

Garrett Michal Powers, 40 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.

Bradley Michael Olson, 30 of Dresser, WI  54009 on Chisago County, Dakota County and Hennepin County warrants.

Antonio Gabriel McKnight, 24 of St. Cloud, MN  56304 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault, MISD Domestic Assault, MSD Tampering with Motor Vehicle, MSD Property Damage, MSD Possess Hypodermic Needle, Petty MISD Possess Small Amount of Marijuana and Petty MISD No Valid MN DL.

Chad Michael Formo, 44 of Monticello, MN  55362 for FEL 1st Degree Controlled Substance.

Virgil Brian Klinker, 32 of Rice, MN  56367 for FEL Fleeing in Motor Vehicle, MSD Possession of Hypodermic Needle, MSD Reckless Driving and MSD Driving after Revocation.

Randy Harris Mathews, 23 of Brooklyn Park, MN  55445 on Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.

Tristin James Monsebroten, 22 of Fargo, MN  58103 on a Sherburne County warrant.

Robert La Shawn Rainey, 46 of Minneapolis, MN  55411 on a Sherburne County warrant.

Jeremiah Anthony Roketa, 34 of Bowlus, MN  56314 on Benton County, Sherburne County and Stearns County warrants.

