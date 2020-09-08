Joseph Harold Warthen, 34 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 for FEL Terroristic Threats and GM Display Firearm.
Brandon Jay Harrington, 36 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 5th Degree Possession and Drug Paraphernalia.
Troy William Angerhofer, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Domestic Assault, GM Interference with 911 Call and MSD Fleeing on Foot.
Lelajean Patrycia Hass, 36 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL Malicious Punishment of a Child, GM Malicious Punishment of a Child and MSD Domestic Assault (2 counts).
Ethan Taylor Grimlie-Johnson, 24 of Becker, MN 55308 for FEL Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, GM Refuse Search Warrant, GM False Information, MSD DWI and a Sherburne County warrant.
Joshua Ryan Pendegayosh, 28 of Isle, MN 56342 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, GM False Information and a Department of Corrections warrant.
Chealsie Ann Laree Scott-Pantze, 28 of Onamia, MN 56359 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and a Wright County warrant.
Jonathan Paul Chouinard, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 5th Degree Assault.
Garrett Michal Powers, 39 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Sheldon Bryce Brown, 31 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 for FEL Receiving Stolen Property and MSD Driving after Revocation.
Josue Velez, 19 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Shavadis Deonta Givens, 18 of Minneapolis, MN 55411 for FEL Fleeing an Officer and FEL Receiving Stolen Property.
Edward Everett Gerry III, 51 of Buffalo, MN 55313 on Anoka County & Sherburne County warrants.
Tiffany Marie Barthel, 25 of Burtrum, MN 56318 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Chase Curtis Angell, 23 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County warrant.
