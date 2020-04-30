Brad Jason Streets, 47 of Zimmerman, for 5th Degree Domestic Assault.
Samuel Scot Kearney, 39 of Mora for MSD Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
Anthony Michael Lenz, 18 of Monticello for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
Derek Robert Johnson, 28 of Zimmerman for FEL Domestic Assault Strangulation.
Kuntrell Lamar Travis, 38 of St. Cloud for MSD Domestic Assault.
Nathan Thomas Ladwig, 41 of Minneapolis for FEL 1st Degree DWI and MSD Driving after Cancellation.
Sarah Marie Bartheld, 34 of Zimmerman for GM Domestic Assault.
Jacob David Denny, 30 of St. Cloud, on Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
