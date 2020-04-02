Hogan James Domagala, 28 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Gena Marie Sanford, 50 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Thomas Wade Jones, 55 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL Criminal Vehicular Homicide.
Mark David Ruggles, 46 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Harassment Restraining Order Violation.
Paul Richard Olson, 34 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL 1st Degree Burglary.
Jason Leonard Schmahl, 46 of NPA for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and a Hennepin County warrant.
Ryder William Toth, 24 of Big Lake on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jeremiah Luke Durushia, 24 of Dayton on Hennepin County & Sherburne County warrants.
