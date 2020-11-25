Benzell, Sara Lorraine, age 31, of Robbinsdale, sentenced on 11/19/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 362 days, $2,950 stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, serve 12 days sentence to service, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Brozynski, Leonard Ray, age 59, of Otsego, sentenced on 11/17/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 60 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 365 days jail; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Charest, Thomas Michael, age 40, of Cambridge, sentenced on 11/24/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 45 days jail.
Condon, Brian George, age 54, of Delano, sentenced on 11/17/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, serve 27 days on electronic home monitoring, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Gabrielson, Elizabeth Rose, age 28, of Shakopee, sentenced on 11/24/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to 24 months prison.
Goehring, Michael David, age 51, sentenced on 11/23/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, work place and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Grothaus, Evan Charles, age 26, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 11/17/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, serve 28 days on electronic home monitoring, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, follow all recommendations from chemical dependency evaluation, complete 10 hours community work service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Houck, Jacob Matthew, age 28, of Monticello, sentenced on 11/27/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, serve 28 days on electronic home monitoring, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no sue or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Iverson, Ronda Rae, age 53, of Buffalo, sentenced on 11/12/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program complete 24 hours community work service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Karja, Chad William, age 33, of Monticello, sentenced on 11/18/20 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victim, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Karjala, Taylor Matthew, age 27, of Otsego, sentenced on 11/18/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree Refusal to Submit to Testing to 3 days jail, $50 fine plus surcharges, provide verification of completion of driving class, submit to probable cause testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kuschel, Riley Edward, age 28, of Buffalo, sentenced on 11/10/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal To Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a level I driving program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, serve 7 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lance, Vicki Lynn, age 42, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 11/20/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Check Forgery to 7 days jail.
Leggett, Ebony Lynnea, age 23, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 11/24/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, stay out of Polo Ralph Lauren in Albertville Mall, complete 40 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lindahl, Tyler James, age 19, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 11/20/20 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $500 fine; 84 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lobeck, Celeste Joy, age 32, of Albertville, sentenced on 11/23/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, serve 3 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Martinez, Amaro, age 36, of Cokato, sentenced 11/23/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 40 days jail.
Meyerdirk, Sarah Morgan, age 21, of Mora, sentenced on 11/23/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property to 365 days jail; 202 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 163 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, pay restitution, remain medically compliant, cooperate with mental health services and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Nesdahl, Daniel Allan, age 48, of Monticello, sentenced on 11/17/20 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, stay of out Monticello Legion, have no contact with victim, remain medically compliant, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, undergo a diagnostic assessment if requested, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Otto, Alexander Phillip, age 31, of Champlin, sentenced on 11/17/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 335 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, cooperate with treatment program and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Rasset, Reed Allen, age 20, of Buffalo, sentenced on 11/18/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Indecent Exposure to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, undergo a psychosexual evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of pornography, submit to random searches of electronic devices, have no contact with victim or victim’s family, disclose to probation agent all internet capable devices, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Ricci-Smith, Shawnasee Shapree, age 24, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 11/24/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 53 days jail.
Swanson, Tyler Bradley, age 30, of Otsego, sentenced on 11/20/20 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 88 days, $800 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation, have no same or similar violations.
Tellock, Randy Leonard, age 55, of Wadena, sentenced on 11/24/20 for Misdemeanor Violation of Harassment/Restraining Order to 90 days jail; 73 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 17 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a domestic abuse program and/or counseling and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, undergo a psychological evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Williams, Kerensa Carlee, age 33, of Montrose, sentenced on 11/18/20 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, remain medically compliant, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
