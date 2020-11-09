Abfalter, Tyler Gilbert, age 21, of Annandale, sentenced on 10/30/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Violent Threats to one year and one day prison. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to one year and one day prison.
Baatz, Lonnie James, age 49, of Buffalo, sentenced on 10/29/20 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Motor Vehicle Excise Tax-Prepare, Submit False or Fraudulent Certificates to 120 days jail.
Deegan, Marilyn May, age 44, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 11/02/20 for Felony Theft to a stay of execution on conditions of probation, serve 15 days jail, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Garvey, Timothy Patrick, age 34, of Buffalo, sentenced on 10/30/20 for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 15 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving he state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of mood-altering chemicals, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Grimler, Garret Jeffrey Thomas, age 21, of Winsted, sentenced on 10/29/20 for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for fifteen years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete a sex offender program and follow all recommendations, submit to a polygraph, have no contact with victim or victim’s family, have no unsupervised contact with minor females under the age of 18 years, excluding family members, until approved by probation agent or therapist, register as a sex offender, provide DNA sample, undergo a psychiatric diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, write a letter of apology to victim and to victim’s family, as approved by probation agent, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Haas, Jennifer Elizabeth, age 28, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 11/02/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 25 days jail.
Jackson, Jeremy Lance, age 44, of Buffalo, sentenced on 11/02/20 for Probation Violations for Terroristic Threats to 60 days jail.
Johnson, Eric Rossiter, age 48, of Monticello, sentenced on 11/02/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree to a stay of execution for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 103 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, follow chemical dependency treatment recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Theft by Swindle to a stay of execution for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 103 days jail, concurrent, pay restitution, follow above conditions. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of Harassment/Restraining Order to 365 days jail; 318 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 47 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Ostwald, Keith Brandon, age 40, of Monticello, sentenced on 11/02/20 for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 21 months prison. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Assault in the Second Degree to 21 months prison, concurrent. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to 27 months, concurrent.
Russell, Ryan Elliott, age 51, of Cokato, sentenced on 10/30/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Dangerous Weapons to 65 days jail.
Smith, Gregory Dean, age 28, of Montrose, sentenced on 11/02/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition on conditions of probation for five years, serve 30 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, attend a support group and verify attendance, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Vanzant, Garrett James, age 23, of Monticello, sentenced on 10/29/20 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, have no use of mood-altering chemicals, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Taylor, Rachel Marie, age 36, of Moundsview, sentenced on 10/30/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Financial Transaction Card Fraud to 6 days jail.
Tracy, Stephanie Ann, age 33, of Blaine, sentenced on 11/03/20 for No Driver’s License in Possession to $50 fine plus surcharges.
Yusuf, Mohamud Mahamad, age 36, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 11/02/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree to a stay of execution for seven years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, complete Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
