A Baldwin Township woman was killed Monday when she was hit by a car while she was walking along a Sherburne County road, according to Sheriff Joel Brott.
Catherine Lynn, 69, was walking with a companion east on the north shoulder of Sherburne County Road 2 in the 10600 block when a vehicle traveling in the same direction crossed the centerline and hit her, according to Brott.
The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. Lynn was pronounced dead at the scene. The man walking with her did not sustain any physical injuries.
The car’s driver, Thomas W. Jones, 55, of Princeton, was not injured. He was arrested and booked at the Sherburne County Jail for investigation of criminal vehicular homicide.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, including testing a blood sample from Jones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.