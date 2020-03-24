  A Baldwin Township woman was killed Monday when she was hit by a car while she was walking along a Sherburne County road, according to Sheriff Joel Brott. 

Catherine Lynn, 69, was walking with a companion east on the north shoulder of Sherburne County Road 2 in the 10600 block when a vehicle traveling in the same direction crossed the centerline and hit her, according to Brott. 

The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. Lynn was pronounced dead at the scene. The man walking with her did not sustain any physical injuries. 

The car’s driver, Thomas W. Jones, 55, of Princeton, was not injured. He was arrested and booked at the Sherburne County Jail for investigation of criminal vehicular homicide. 

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, including testing a blood sample from Jones.

