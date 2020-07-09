A lost jack from a motorcycle trailer was behind a five-vehicle crash Sunday, July 5 in Big Lake Township.
The chain-reaction crash occurred at about noon on July 5 on westbound Highway 10 at 194th Ave. NW in Big Lake Township.
A passenger in one of the vehicles was injured, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
According to the State Patrol, Joshua Ricke of Andover was driving westbound on Highway 10 in a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck when Ricke lost a jack for a motorcycle trailer. The jack landed in the lanes of traffic, causing the five-vehicle pileup.
In all, three pickups, an SUV and a passenger car were involved in the crash: the 2015 Dodge Ram driven by Ricke, a 2017 Ford F150 driven by Daniel McCoy of Birchwood Village, a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Seth Noll of Ramsey, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Frank Behrends of Cottage Grove and a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Claire McMahon of Sunfish Lake.
The only person injured was a passenger in Chevy Traverse. 22-year-old Whitney Raygor of Ramsey sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to the Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
