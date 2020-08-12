A motorcyclist was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis after suffering serious injuries in a Sunday morning crash south of Monticello.
Dean Billie, 58 of Coon Rapids, was injured in the crash, reported at 8:55 a.m. on southbound Highway 25 at County Rioad 37 in Monticello Township.
According to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Billie was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson FXDB with a 2012 Yamaha YP400 driven by Jeffrey Wiser, 52 of Coon Rapids.
Both motorcyclists were in the right lane of Highway 25 when Wiser slowed to turn right onto County Road 37. Wiser’s motorcycle was hit by Billie’s Harley Davidson. According to the State Patrol, Billie suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Wiser bwas not injured.
Both motorcycle riders were wearing helmets. Road conditions were dry, the State patrol stated.
The Monticello Fire Department assisted the State Patrol and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at the scene. Allina Ambulance, officers with the Minnesota DNR and a Life Link air care team also assisted at the scene.
