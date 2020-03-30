25 Chelsea Crash

A 2010 Honda Civic is pictured after its driver failed to stop for a red light and hot a SUV in the intersection of Highway 25 and Chelsea Road.

Three people were injured when a vehicle ran a red light on Highway 25 and Chelsea Road in Monticello.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A 2010 Honda Civic driven by 22 year-old Alexis Lafleur of Blaine was northbound on Highway 25 when it went through a red light and collided with a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Emily Cliett, age 24 of Clearwater.

Lefleur and her passenger, 28-year-old Eduard Parrington of Ramsey were both taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Cliett was also taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Amber Fenton, 28 of Monticello, a passenger in Cliett's vehicle, was uninjured, according to the State Patrol.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office, CentraCare Ambulance, and the Monticello Fire Department assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

