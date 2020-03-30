Three people were injured when a vehicle ran a red light on Highway 25 and Chelsea Road in Monticello.
The two-vehicle crash was reported at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
A 2010 Honda Civic driven by 22 year-old Alexis Lafleur of Blaine was northbound on Highway 25 when it went through a red light and collided with a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Emily Cliett, age 24 of Clearwater.
Lefleur and her passenger, 28-year-old Eduard Parrington of Ramsey were both taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Cliett was also taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Amber Fenton, 28 of Monticello, a passenger in Cliett's vehicle, was uninjured, according to the State Patrol.
The Wright County Sheriff's Office, CentraCare Ambulance, and the Monticello Fire Department assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.