Monticello Fire Department Fire Calls
October, 19
3:02 a.m. Responded to the smell of smoke in the 9400 block of Deegan Ave.
Oct. 23
12:47 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 14000 block of Aplleton Ave. NW.
Oct. 24
2 p.m. Responded to a report of a gas leak in the 100 block of Broadway Street W.
