Monticello Fire Department Fire Calls

October, 19

3:02 a.m. Responded to the smell of smoke in the 9400 block of Deegan Ave.

Oct. 23

12:47 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 14000 block of Aplleton Ave. NW.

Oct. 24

2 p.m. Responded to a report of a gas leak in the 100 block of Broadway Street W.

