Monticello Fire Department

Monday, April 4

7:00 p.m. Responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 37 at Eisley Ave.

11:52 p.m. Mutual aid for the Elk River Fire Department.

Thursday, April 7

10:30 p.m. Responded to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 94 at Highway 25.

Saturday, April 9

12:09 p.m. Responded to a grass fire in the 5100 block of Christen Ave. NE.

