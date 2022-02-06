Monticello Fire 4-21
Jeff Hage

Sunday, Jan. 23

• 11:08 a.m. Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 4100 block of 148th St., NW.

4:55 p.m. Responded to a vehicle fire on I-94 at mile post 193.

10:00 p.m. Responded to a motor vehicle accident on Holy Spirit Trail at Jason Avenue.

Thursday, Jan. 27

3:01 p.m. Responded to a motor vehicle accident on Edmonson Avenue at 85th Street.

Friday, Jan. 28

8:03 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 1400 block of 7th Street E.

9:03 a.m. Responded to a report of a gas leak in the 9100 block of Apple Lane.

• There were two duty officer calls during the week.

