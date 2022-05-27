Sunday, May 15

3:15 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on I-94 at mile post 187.

12:30 p.m. Fire alarm in the 700 block of Maple Street.

Monday, May 16

11:51 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on County Road 39 at Harding Avenue NE.

Wednesday, May 18

4:55 p.m. Fire alarm in the 7900 block of Highway 25 NE.

7:41 p.m. Medical response in the 4300 block of 89th Street NE.

Thursday, May 19

9:33 a.m. Motor vehicle crash in the 300 block of Fourth Street East.

2:38 p.m. Responded to a report of a gas leak in the 3800 block of Deegan Court.

Friday, May 20

11:46 a.m. Fire alarm in the 3800 block of Chelsea Road.

Load comments