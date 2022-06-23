Tuesday, June 14

2:14 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 94 at mile marker 193.

Wednesday, June 15

7:44 a.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on Chelsea Road and County Road 18.

3:40 p.m. Medical response in the 100 block of Marvin Elwood Road.

Thursday, June 16

6:53 a.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on I-94 at mile marker 187.

Friday, June 17

10:56 a.m. Medical response in the 1300 block of Prairie Road.

Saturday, June 18

4:48 p.m. Medical response in the 4700 block of Eagle Ridge Lane.

Duty officer calls:

There were three duty officer call for the week.

Load comments