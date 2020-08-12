A Monticello man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash August 1 on Highway 55 in Maple Lake.
Wright County deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at about 9:30 a.m. on August 1 at the intersection of Highway 55 and Division Street E.
Deputies arrived to find a single vehicle motorcycle crash. The single occupant of the motorcycle was idenified as 34-year-old Craig Grimlie of Monticello, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
A crash report states that Grimlie was seriously injured in the crash and was airlifted by Life Link to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. Information gathered from the crash scene was still being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office when this edition of the Monticello Times went to press.
