Officer Tyler Sinclair was dispatched to a residence on Vernon St on August 27, 2020 at approximately 8:34 p.m. on a report of a property damage accident.
The caller stated a male backed into his vehicle in the driveway and was refusing to provide insurance information.
Officer Sinclair observed a pickup truck and van in the driveway. He observed a male, Timothy Tischner (Age 24 – Monticello, MN), bending down near the passenger side of the truck. Tischner began walking down the driveway, stumbling as he was walking. Officer Sinclair observed Tischner had bloodshot, watery eyes and his pupils were dilated. He smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Tischner’s breath and his speech was slurred. When asked how much he had to drink, Tischner stated “not much.”
A witness reported seeing Tischner get out of the truck holding what looked like a beer bottle. He stated Tischner crashed into the back of the van and did not want to give the complainant his information. The witness reported seeing Tischner driving and getting out of the driver’s seat.
Officer Sinclair advised Tischner to perform field sobriety tests. Tischner walked up behind Sergeant Tom Kucala yelling “no, no, no!” Officer Sinclair advised Tischner to stop and had to intervene by pushing him away. Tischner began to jog away from the officers and had to be physically restrained. Tischner physically resisted officers and was placed under arrest. Tischner spit his chewing tobacco onto the hood of the squad and continued to spit on the ground and on the squad. Tischner was warned not to spit on the officers or he would be charged with assault.
A spit mask was placed on Tischner and he was placed in the back of the squad car. As Officer Sinclair was leaning inside the front passenger area of the squad to activate the rear camera, Tischner leaned forward to the opening of the squad car and spit at Officer Sinclair. The spit mask did not completely cover Tischner’s face and Officer Sinclair felt the spit on the left side of his head. During transport, Tischner banged his head on the cage and continued spitting.
Tischner provided a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) sample of .190. Officer Sinclair obtained a search warrant to take a blood draw from Tischner. A sample of blood was taken from Tischner to be analyzed. While sitting at the hospital, Tischner told a security guard that he had backed into the van in the driveway and had been drinking Fireball since 5:00 P.M.
In a post-Miranda statement, Tischner admitted driving to the residence and backing his truck into the driveway. He stated he drank 2-3 shots of Fireball earlier in the day before coming to the residence. He stated he drank 3 beers while at the residence. Tischner acknowledged the officers had warned him against spitting at them and recalled spitting in the back seat.
Tischner was charged by criminal complaint with; Felony 4th Degree Assault, GM Obstruct Legal Process with Force, Misdemeanor DWI.
