BIG LAKE - A 30-year-old Monticello man with a number of outstanding warrants is facing additional criminal charges after leading Big Lake police on a high-speed chase.
Jerrid A. Rouschar was arrested Monday, Nov. 25 and booked into the Sherburne County Jail on a felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, as well as for the outstanding warrants.
According to the Big Lake Police Department, police attempted to pull over Rouschar at about 7 p.m. on Nov. 25 after observing that the license plate on Rouschar’s vehicle was improperly displayed. Rouschar allegedly took off at a high rate of speed after police activated the lights and sirens of a squad car.
Rouschar was traveling southbound on Ormsbee Street. At the intersection of Ormsbee Street and Lake Street, Rouschar allegedly failed to stop for a stop sign. Moments later, Rouschar crashed into a semiphore sign near Lake Street and the railroad tracks. Rouschar then turned his vehicle around and continued south on Lake Street.
A Big Lake police office attempted to use the bumper push of his squad car in an attempt to stop the Rouschar vehicle, but Rouschar was able to get past the squad car. Rouschar came to a stop when his vehicle started smoking, according to Big Lake Police. The officer used his squad car to block Rouschar from fleeing the scene.
In a post-Miranda statement, Roushar stated he fled because he had outstanding warrants and did not want to go back to prison. He stated he did not think the officer would continue to pursue him, according to the Big Lake Police Department.
