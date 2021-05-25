Monticello Fire 4-21
Jeff Hage

Monticello Fire Department calls:

Sunday, May 6- 10:10 a.m. Medical response in the 300 block of Fourth Street.

Wednesday, May 19- 7:01 a.m. Responded to a vehicle rollover on Interstate 94.

Friday, May 21- 5:43 a.m. Responded to a residential fire alarm in the 8500 block of Jason Avenue.

Saturday, May 22- 4:51 p.m. Responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the 6000 block of Deer Street.- 8:41 p.m. Responded to a report of a chimney fire in the 4800 block of 150th Street.

Recommended for you

Load comments