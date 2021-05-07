Monticello Fire Department calls:
Sunday, April 25- 5:03 p.m.- Responded to a vehicle crash on Highway 25 and County Road 75.
Thursday, April 29- 11:35 a.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 94 at mile post 197. The crash was in the westbound lane.
Thursday, April 29- 5:10 p.m. Responded to a commercial fire alarm in the 7000 block of Highway 25 NE.
Friday, April 30- 2:23 p.m. Medical response in the 9300 block of Fenning Avenue.
