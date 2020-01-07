Listed below are calls for service received by the Monticello Fire Department from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5.
Monday, Dec. 30
• 11:59 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 8900 block of Acacia Avenue NE. Call was canceled.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
• 8:08 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 500 block of Pine Street. Call was canceled.
Friday, Jan. 3
• 11:50 p.m. Responded to a report of a smell of smoke in the 3900 block of County Road 37 NE. Call was canceled.
Saturday, Jan. 4
• 4:34 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 9700 block of Fallon Avenue. Firefighters found a broken sprinkler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.