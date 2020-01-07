Monticello Fire Truck MT
Listed below are calls for service received by the Monticello Fire Department from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5.

Monday, Dec. 30

• 11:59 a.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 8900 block of Acacia Avenue NE. Call was canceled.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

• 8:08 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 500 block of Pine Street. Call was canceled.

Friday, Jan. 3

• 11:50 p.m. Responded to a report of a smell of smoke in the 3900 block of County Road 37 NE. Call was canceled.

Saturday, Jan. 4

• 4:34 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 9700 block of Fallon Avenue. Firefighters found a broken sprinkler.

