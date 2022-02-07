Monticello Fire 4-21
Jeff Hage

The Monticello Fire Department responded to the following calls for service:

Monday, Jan. 31

8:54 a.m. Medical response in the 11600 block of Alpine Dr.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

9:37 a.m. Responded to a report of an oil spill on County Road 39 at Cameron Ave. NE.

8:41 p.m. Responded to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 94 at mile post 195.

Saturday, Feb. 5

6:18 p.m. Responded to a fire alarm in the 13500 block of Acacia Ave. NE.

