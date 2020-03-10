Listed below are calls for service for the Monticello Fire Department.

Monday, March 2

8:03 a.m. Responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Highway 25 at Initerstate 94 on the westbound entrance ramp.

Tuesday, March 3

4:41 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on I-94 West at mile marker 194.

Thursday,March 5

10:59 a.m. Responded to a report of an electrical fire in the 3400 block of 88th Street NE.

11:06 a.m. Responded to a report of a structure fire in the 8800 block of Cahill Avenue NE.

