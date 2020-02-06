Listed below are calls for service assigned to the Monticello Fire Department.

Sunday, Jan. 26

9:51 a.m. Medical lift assist in the 7800 block of Braddock Ave. NW.Monday, Jan. 27

Tuesday, Jan. 28

11:15 a.m. Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of Broadway Ave.Wednesday, Jan. 29

Wednesday, Jan. 29

2:56 a.m. Assist with a report of a lock-in in the 400 block of Cedar Street.

3:02 p.m. Responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Interstate 94 at mile marker 190.

Friday, Jan. 31

6:30 p.m. Lift assist in the 4800 block of Farmstead Drive.

Saturday, Feb. 1

7:48 p.m. Responded to the 5300 block of Falcon Avenue on a report of smoke coming from an oven.

Load comments