Sunday, June 19

3:17 p.m. Fire alarm in the 9700 block of River Forest Dr.

9:06 p.m. Gas leak in the 8400 block of Gateway Circle.

Monday, June 20

10:06 a.m. Vehicle crash in the 7400 block of County Road 37.

2:36 p.m. Medical response on Highway 25.

Tuesday, June 21

4:05 a.m. Fire alarm in the 4700 block of Eagle Ridge Lane.

Wednesday, June 22

9:32 p.m. Elevator rescue in the 1200 block of Edmonson Ave.

Saturday, June 25

11:45 a.m. Vehicle crash on Interstate 94 at mile marker 192.

Duty officer calls:

There was one duty officer call for the week.

