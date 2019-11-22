A black box containing drug items and a pistol found in a farm field by a farmer combining his field has led to the arrest of a suspect in a major Monticello drug bust.
Jeremy K. Willer, 39 of Monticello, has been charged in Wright County District Court with multiple first degree drug offenses and a felony count of counterfeiting in connection with the incident.
The drug items were found by the farmer on Friday, Nov. 15 in the area of 90th Street East and Haug Avenue NE- just east of the Monticello city limits.
The farmer was later approached by a man later identified by Willer, who climbed onto the tractor in which the farmer was riding in an attempt to unsuccessfully retrieve the box.
Willer left the scene in a vehicle, which the farmer reported in a call to police. Not long after, a Wright County deputy found the vehicle unoccupied and running at a residence in the 6900 block of 91st Street NE.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court, The deputy made contact with Willer at the residence, where Willer allegedly threw away $5,000 in currency (50 $100 bills) that was later discovered to be counterfeit. When investigators searched the box found by the farmer, they discovered it contained items consistent with the operation of a mobile meth lab, including a gas can with a modified spout and tube taped to it, and a glass jar containing an unknown liquid, the complaint states. The gun found in the box was a BB gun or soft air pistol.
On Saturday, Nov. 16, deputies with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant of a garage at 6945 91st 91st Street in Monticello Township. Officers recovered from an attached garage eight plastic bags containing a total of more than 118 grams of meth, according to the criminal complaint. The garage contained many items consistent with the manufacturing of meth, including glass jars, a cooking plate, unknown liquids and chemicals, and a cooler containing plastic tubing, propane tanks and a glass plate. There were also two suitcases recovered from the garage that contained items used in the manufacturing of meth, including glass containers, plastic bags, tubing and funnels, the complaint states. One glass jar contained a substance consistent with meth.
In the house, deputies recovered a digital scale and packing materials, according to the criminal complaint.
Court records indicate that Willer was charged with the first degree manufacturing of methamphetamine, first degree sale of methamphetamine, possession of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, and the counterfeiting of currency. All four counts are felony charges. The three drug charges each carry maximum sentences of 30 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $1 million if convicted. The counterfeit charge carries a penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine if convicted.
